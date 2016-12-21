Top Ways Trial Consultants Help Trial...

Top Ways Trial Consultants Help Trial Lawyers and Their Clients

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: JD Supra

Are you unsure about what themes would be effective? Is your best witness on the facts a terrible communicator? With a very small investment of time and money, a good trial consultant can provide preliminary answers to some of these concerns based on their years of experience across many similar cases. Simply spending a few hours with a consultant to discuss your case issues can provide insight and solutions: including identifying what jurors will care about, geographic customs, determining whether pre-trial research is necessary, possible settlement strategies mid-case, outlining the strongest case themes and story elements, and/or creating an action plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last... Thu Edited 5
What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08) Dec 20 Cward 449
Some stole my FB account saying they are me Dec 5 The REAL NONA 2
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... Nov '16 Smoking Bars 3
David Brooks Jessi Brooks Nov '16 fugazy 1
newone Oct '16 slink 2
Would like to visit Oct '16 airinessly 1
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Oxford, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,349 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,048

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC