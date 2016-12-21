Top Ways Trial Consultants Help Trial Lawyers and Their Clients
Are you unsure about what themes would be effective? Is your best witness on the facts a terrible communicator? With a very small investment of time and money, a good trial consultant can provide preliminary answers to some of these concerns based on their years of experience across many similar cases. Simply spending a few hours with a consultant to discuss your case issues can provide insight and solutions: including identifying what jurors will care about, geographic customs, determining whether pre-trial research is necessary, possible settlement strategies mid-case, outlining the strongest case themes and story elements, and/or creating an action plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last...
|Thu
|Edited
|5
|What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08)
|Dec 20
|Cward
|449
|Some stole my FB account saying they are me
|Dec 5
|The REAL NONA
|2
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Nov '16
|Smoking Bars
|3
|David Brooks Jessi Brooks
|Nov '16
|fugazy
|1
|newone
|Oct '16
|slink
|2
|Would like to visit
|Oct '16
|airinessly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC