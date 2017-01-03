Statea s Supreme Court oath-taking wo...

Statea s Supreme Court oath-taking wona t be quite as spectacular as inauguration

Before there's wall-to-wall worldwide coverage of this guy Donald Trump taking his oath to head one branch of American government, there will be a much quieter ceremony here in Mississippi. Four of Mississippi's nine state Supreme Court justices will take oaths - one a newcomer and the others re-elected to new terms.

