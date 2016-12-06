Shooting victim recovering; suspects sought

By Rupert Howell Lyndon Mosely, who was shot last Tuesday from a passing vehicle while he was traveling west on Highway 6, remains in a Memphis hospital but is showing improvement, according to his wife, Coesha Mosely, who is at his side. According to Mrs. Mosely the suspects were unknown to her husband although others in the vehicle may have known the assailants.

