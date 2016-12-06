Shooting victim recovering; suspects sought
By Rupert Howell Lyndon Mosely, who was shot last Tuesday from a passing vehicle while he was traveling west on Highway 6, remains in a Memphis hospital but is showing improvement, according to his wife, Coesha Mosely, who is at his side. According to Mrs. Mosely the suspects were unknown to her husband although others in the vehicle may have known the assailants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Panolian.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last...
|Thu
|Edited
|5
|What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08)
|Dec 20
|Cward
|449
|Some stole my FB account saying they are me
|Dec 5
|The REAL NONA
|2
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Nov '16
|Smoking Bars
|3
|David Brooks Jessi Brooks
|Nov '16
|fugazy
|1
|newone
|Oct '16
|slink
|2
|Would like to visit
|Oct '16
|airinessly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC