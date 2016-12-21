Podcast Rebellion: Is Charlie Strong a realistic candidate for Ole Miss DC?
Rumors swirled on Wednesday that the former Texas head coach was in Oxford. Is there a chance in hell that could actually happen? We also bring in our Basketbearz correspondent, Jim Lohmar, to get the lowdown on hoops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Cup Rebellion.
