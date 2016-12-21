Oxford, Booneville schools recognized...

Oxford, Booneville schools recognized for success

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Newms360.com

Two Northeast Mississippi school districts have been personally congratulated for their success by state superintendent of education Carey Wright during the month of December. The Oxford and Booneville school districts were the only two districts in the region to receive an "A" rating for 2016.

