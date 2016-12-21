There are on the Newms360.com story from Monday Dec 19, titled Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last week. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

From a top education administrator being recognized to a fallen soldier receiving a fitting tribute, there was plenty of good news to share last week throughout Northeast Mississippi. Before we prepare for the week ahead, let's take a look back at some of the highlights from last week: a Pierce Street Elementary School Principal Art Dobbs was named the Tupelo Public School District's 2017 administrator of the year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.