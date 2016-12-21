Ole Miss fires offensive coordinator ...

Ole Miss fires offensive coordinator Dan Werner, recruiting assistant Barney Farrar

Thursday Dec 8

In a shocking announcement made Thursday morning , Ole Miss revealed that it has parted ways with a pair of key football assistants. Dan Werner will not return as the co-offensive coordinator and Barney Farrar, the recruiting assistant tied to the leaked Laremy Tunsil texts, will not have his contract renewed.

Oxford, MS

