Ole Miss fires offensive coordinator Dan Werner, recruiting assistant Barney Farrar
In a shocking announcement made Thursday morning , Ole Miss revealed that it has parted ways with a pair of key football assistants. Dan Werner will not return as the co-offensive coordinator and Barney Farrar, the recruiting assistant tied to the leaked Laremy Tunsil texts, will not have his contract renewed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Cup Rebellion.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last...
|Thu
|Edited
|5
|What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08)
|Dec 20
|Cward
|449
|Some stole my FB account saying they are me
|Dec 5
|The REAL NONA
|2
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Nov '16
|Smoking Bars
|3
|David Brooks Jessi Brooks
|Nov '16
|fugazy
|1
|newone
|Oct '16
|slink
|2
|Would like to visit
|Oct '16
|airinessly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC