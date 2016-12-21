Movers charged with house burglary
Oxford police responded to a home on Lyles Drive on Nov. 13 for a burglary where 13 firearms worth more than $26,000 were stolen. Investigators determined that members of the moving company had unlocked the window inside the residence and someone entered the house from the outside.
