County board makes decision on administrator
By Rupert Howell Supervisors named a new assistant county administrator, a position that may soon lead to the administrator's position as current administrator Kelley Magee is retiring, during Monday's First District meeting when they unanimously voted to hire attorney Kate Bishop Victor for the position. Ms. Victor, of Oxford, is also an accountant with both undergraduate and law degrees coming from Ole Miss.
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last...
|Thu
|Edited
|5
|What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08)
|Dec 20
|Cward
|449
|Some stole my FB account saying they are me
|Dec 5
|The REAL NONA
|2
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Nov '16
|Smoking Bars
|3
|David Brooks Jessi Brooks
|Nov '16
|fugazy
|1
|newone
|Oct '16
|slink
|2
|Would like to visit
|Oct '16
|airinessly
|1
