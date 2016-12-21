Chef talks restaurants, shares recipe from new cookbook
When John Currence suggested that his new restaurant, Big Bad Breakfast, would put him on the country's culinary map, his wife's response was, "Are you out of your mind?" Currence, a James Beard Award-winning chef and owner of the acclaimed City Grocery in Oxford, Miss., was already a fine-dining star, famous for his elevated takes on Southern and Creole cooking. But he was determined to give some love to a meal routinely neglected by high-end chefs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last...
|Thu
|Edited
|5
|What happend to Kristina lynn Dixon ? (May '08)
|Dec 20
|Cward
|449
|Some stole my FB account saying they are me
|Dec 5
|The REAL NONA
|2
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Nov '16
|Smoking Bars
|3
|David Brooks Jessi Brooks
|Nov '16
|fugazy
|1
|newone
|Oct '16
|slink
|2
|Would like to visit
|Oct '16
|airinessly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC