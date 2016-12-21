Charlie Strong is still considering a defensive coordinator job, per report
The reported flirtation between South Florida and Charlie Strong has culminated in the former Texas head coach making a Friday visit to Tampa, where USF will attempt to coax him into becoming their next head coach . But there's no deal done yet, which leaves a glimmer of hope for those Ole Miss fans hoping Strong will end up in Oxford as the Rebels' new defensive coordinator.
