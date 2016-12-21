Chamber launches Night of Lights map in Oxford
The Lafayette Oxford Chamber of Commerce has collaborated with Jeremy Roberts to map out Lafayette County's first ever Night of Lights driving tour. Roberts works for the Center for Student Success and First Year Experience at the University of Mississippi and is chairing the committee for Night of Lights.
