5-star RB Cam Akers will announce his college choice on Dec. 27
The future of Hugh Freeze's Ole Miss offense will, in part, be decided on Dec. 27. That's when the country's No. 1 running back prospect, Cam Akers, will make his highly-anticipated public commitment, according to a video tweeted out Tuesday night.
