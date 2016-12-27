5-star RB Cam Akers commits to Florid...

5-star RB Cam Akers commits to Florida State over Ole Miss

Hugh Freeze missed out on a generational talent on Tuesday night when Cam Akers, the top running back prospect in the nation, spurned his in-state school to commit to Florida State during a live ceremony. It's a demoralizing blow for an Ole Miss program in desperate need of momentum.

