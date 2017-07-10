George Smith: Miles had to plead his ...

George Smith: Miles had to plead his case ...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: Anniston Star

I CAN'T tell you when I first met Frank Miles, but a good guess is around 1955, along about the same time both of us came to town. Frank came to sell cars, I had landed semi-gainful employment as a copy boy in The Anniston Star's advertising department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henr... Jun 29 lookout 1
‘Desecrate Graves’ Jun 28 Stop Them 1
the barn on hwy 78 Jun 15 cigar and cigarette 2
Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ... May '17 Outcast 1
Harvard Study May '17 Harvard 1
Censored May '17 sheriff 1
News Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10) Apr '17 Turner 2
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Oxford, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,858 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC