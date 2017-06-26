Witness recants statement tying brother to the shooting death of Oxford man
An Anniston man remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Friday after the only witness tying him to the March shooting death of an Oxford man recanted his statement, according to an attorney. McMassey on March 25 was traveling in the middle southbound lane on Quintard Avenue when shots came from a dark-colored sedan in the left lane, police said after the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the barn on hwy 78
|Jun 15
|cigar and cigarette
|2
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May 27
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May 27
|Harvard
|1
|Censored
|May '17
|sheriff
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May '17
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC