Sheriff: Man is charged after claiming to be officer
An Oxford man was charged on Saturday with impersonating a peace officer and unlawful imprisonment after allegedly handcuffing a 11-year-old boy and telling him he was a police officer. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said Sherrod Dashawn Burton, 24, took the law into his own hands after his younger sister was reported missing.
