Residents who live near I-20 accustom...

Residents who live near I-20 accustomed to traffic noise

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Anniston Star

Leila Matthews, 69, holds her Cairn Terrier, Franklin, outside her residence on Woodland Drive in the Forest Hills subdivision in Oxford near I-20 on June 20. Most people tune in to James Spann when icy weather occasionally falls upon Alabama. Leila Matthews listens for traffic on Interstate 20. "To me, it's like white noise," Matthews said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
‘Desecrate Graves’ Wed Stop Them 1
the barn on hwy 78 Jun 15 cigar and cigarette 2
Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ... May '17 Outcast 1
Harvard Study May '17 Harvard 1
Censored May '17 sheriff 1
Navy Seal a Hero May '17 Veteran 1
News Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10) Apr '17 Turner 2
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Wildfires
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Oxford, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,598 • Total comments across all topics: 282,117,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC