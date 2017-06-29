Residents who live near I-20 accustomed to traffic noise
Leila Matthews, 69, holds her Cairn Terrier, Franklin, outside her residence on Woodland Drive in the Forest Hills subdivision in Oxford near I-20 on June 20. Most people tune in to James Spann when icy weather occasionally falls upon Alabama. Leila Matthews listens for traffic on Interstate 20. "To me, it's like white noise," Matthews said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|‘Desecrate Graves’
|Wed
|Stop Them
|1
|the barn on hwy 78
|Jun 15
|cigar and cigarette
|2
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May '17
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May '17
|Harvard
|1
|Censored
|May '17
|sheriff
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May '17
|Veteran
|1
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC