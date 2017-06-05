Oxford officials pick new Main Street...

Oxford officials pick new Main Street program director

23 hrs ago

City officials have picked 22-year-old Hunter Gentry to be interim manager of Oxford's Main Street program, after the last director resigned suddenly.

