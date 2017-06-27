Oxford City Council shows interest in storm shelters

City officials in July could vote to buy two storm shelters at a reduced price at the direction of Oxford's fire chief, who suggested partnering with an Oklahoma-based company for the purchase Tuesday. Under Fire Chief Gary Sparks' proposal, Oxford's City Council could buy one of the shelters, measuring 8 feet wide and 34 feet long, from B'safe Shelters for $70,000.

