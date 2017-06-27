Oxford City Council shows interest in storm shelters
City officials in July could vote to buy two storm shelters at a reduced price at the direction of Oxford's fire chief, who suggested partnering with an Oklahoma-based company for the purchase Tuesday. Under Fire Chief Gary Sparks' proposal, Oxford's City Council could buy one of the shelters, measuring 8 feet wide and 34 feet long, from B'safe Shelters for $70,000.
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|‘Desecrate Graves’
|8 hr
|Stop Them
|1
|the barn on hwy 78
|Jun 15
|cigar and cigarette
|2
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May '17
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May '17
|Harvard
|1
|Censored
|May '17
|sheriff
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May '17
|Veteran
|1
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Turner
|2
