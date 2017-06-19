Jason Hiett wins Sas B.J. Parker Memorial at Talladega
Jason Hiett drove to his second career Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series victory Saturday night with a win in the fifth annual B.J. Parker Memorial at Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Alabama. The Oxford, Alabama racer led all 42 laps en route to the victory, which was worth a $4,200 payday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the barn on hwy 78
|Jun 15
|cigar and cigarette
|2
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May 27
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May 27
|Harvard
|1
|Censored
|May 24
|sheriff
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May '17
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC