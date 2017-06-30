Georgia man indicted on charges of us...

Georgia man indicted on charges of using fake credit cards in Calhoun County

Friday Jun 30

A Georgia man was indicted in federal court Thursday after being arrested in April in Oxford in possession of many counterfeit credit and debit cards, officials said Friday. Marvin Eliott Germain, 22, of Atlanta was indicted on a charge of possessing 15 or more fake credit and debit cards April 12. The maximum sentence for the charge is 10 years in prison and $250,000, according to the U.S attorney's office for the Northern District of Alabama.

