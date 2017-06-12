George Smith: Get your pistol and go ...

George Smith: Get your pistol and go vote

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Anniston Star

A BUNCH of people are lining up to run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Big Luther Strange. I think the number is 19, but I've already made up my mind about on Big Luther.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ... May 27 Outcast 1
Harvard Study May 27 Harvard 1
Censored May 24 sheriff 1
the barn on hwy 78 May '17 mags ford 1
Navy Seal a Hero May '17 Veteran 1
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Apr '17 looking for hope 13
News Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10) Apr '17 Turner 2
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Oxford, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,795 • Total comments across all topics: 281,711,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC