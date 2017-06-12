George Smith: Get your pistol and go vote
A BUNCH of people are lining up to run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Big Luther Strange. I think the number is 19, but I've already made up my mind about on Big Luther.
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May 27
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May 27
|Harvard
|1
|Censored
|May 24
|sheriff
|1
|the barn on hwy 78
|May '17
|mags ford
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May '17
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Turner
|2
