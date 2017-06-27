East Alabama's part of I-20 brings bi...

East Alabama's part of I-20 brings big-city money, crime to local cities

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: Anniston Star

Heflin Police Officer Danny Turner and his dog "Jedi" at the Heflin Police Department. Turner has won two national awards last month.Turner received the awards at the National Criminal Enforcement Association's annual awards last week in Philadelphia, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the barn on hwy 78 Jun 15 cigar and cigarette 2
Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ... May '17 Outcast 1
Harvard Study May '17 Harvard 1
Censored May '17 sheriff 1
Navy Seal a Hero May '17 Veteran 1
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Apr '17 looking for hope 13
News Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10) Apr '17 Turner 2
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Oxford, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,390 • Total comments across all topics: 282,072,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC