Baseball Showcase
MLB scouts go over player times during the East Coast pros baseball showcase at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star MLB scouts time players during the East Coast pros baseball showcase at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the barn on hwy 78
|Jun 15
|cigar and cigarette
|2
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May 27
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May 27
|Harvard
|1
|Censored
|May 24
|sheriff
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May '17
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC