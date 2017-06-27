Anniston Pool League

Anniston Pool League

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Anniston Star

Anniston Pool League operator Walt Turner, 45, takes aim at the 2-ball on June 21 at Rack & Roll Billiards & Sports Bar. Walt Turner, 45, of Saks, sends the 2-ball to a corner pocket on June 21 at Rack & Roll Billiards & Sports Bar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
‘Desecrate Graves’ 35 min Stop Them 1
the barn on hwy 78 Jun 15 cigar and cigarette 2
Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ... May '17 Outcast 1
Harvard Study May '17 Harvard 1
Censored May '17 sheriff 1
Navy Seal a Hero May '17 Veteran 1
News Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10) Apr '17 Turner 2
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Oxford, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,671 • Total comments across all topics: 282,089,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC