There's hope in the job market for high school grads who have what it takes
The graduates march in. Piedmont High School had commencement exercises for the Class of 2016 Thursday night at the Field of Champions in Piedmont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the barn on hwy 78
|May 2
|mags ford
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May 1
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr 27
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Turner
|2
|Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes
|Apr '17
|Precious Snow Flakes
|1
|Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09)
|Jul '16
|Sabanholic
|9
|Group blasts Oxford ordinance aimed at Target's... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Jacob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC