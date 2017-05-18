Piedmont student graduates from commu...

Piedmont student graduates from community college before high school

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Anniston Star

As far back as he can remember, the Piedmont High School senior has thought of being out on his own. The 18-year-old's years of hard work toward that goal paid off last week when he earned a community college degree in machine tool technology while still in high school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the barn on hwy 78 May 2 mags ford 1
Navy Seal a Hero May 1 Veteran 1
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Apr 27 looking for hope 13
News Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10) Apr '17 Turner 2
Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes Apr '17 Precious Snow Flakes 1
Traitors Inside The Government Apr '17 Traitors 1
News Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09) Jul '16 Sabanholic 9
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Oxford, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,998 • Total comments across all topics: 281,175,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC