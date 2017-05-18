Piedmont student graduates from community college before high school
As far back as he can remember, the Piedmont High School senior has thought of being out on his own. The 18-year-old's years of hard work toward that goal paid off last week when he earned a community college degree in machine tool technology while still in high school.
