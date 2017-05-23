Oxford officials eyeing mall purchase...

Oxford officials eyeing mall purchase, but tight on details

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Anniston Star

Shown is the now-empty interior of the former Sears store in Quintard Mall. The store's escalator, visible in the background, was a novelty for Calhoun County when the space first opened in 1970 as Britts, a name-brand department store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Censored 7 hr sheriff 1
the barn on hwy 78 May 2 mags ford 1
Navy Seal a Hero May 1 Veteran 1
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Apr 27 looking for hope 13
News Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10) Apr '17 Turner 2
Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes Apr '17 Precious Snow Flakes 1
News Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09) Jul '16 Sabanholic 9
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Oxford, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,026 • Total comments across all topics: 281,255,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC