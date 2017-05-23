Oxford council approves bond refinancing that will save millions
The city's leaders on Tuesday agreed to refinance old loans in exchange for lower annual payments on debt, allowing more money to be put back for big projects in the future. The Oxford City Council voted unanimously to refinance four loans valued around $26 million, taken in past years to finance construction on Oxford High School, the Oxford Exchange, and other work.
