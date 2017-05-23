Oxford council approves bond refinanc...

Oxford council approves bond refinancing that will save millions

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Anniston Star

The city's leaders on Tuesday agreed to refinance old loans in exchange for lower annual payments on debt, allowing more money to be put back for big projects in the future. The Oxford City Council voted unanimously to refinance four loans valued around $26 million, taken in past years to finance construction on Oxford High School, the Oxford Exchange, and other work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Censored 16 hr sheriff 1
the barn on hwy 78 May 2 mags ford 1
Navy Seal a Hero May 1 Veteran 1
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Apr 27 looking for hope 13
News Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10) Apr '17 Turner 2
Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes Apr '17 Precious Snow Flakes 1
News Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09) Jul '16 Sabanholic 9
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Oxford, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,304 • Total comments across all topics: 281,264,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC