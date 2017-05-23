New monuments bill still has broad reach

New monuments bill still has broad reach

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Anniston Star

A stone monument honoring John Tyler Morgan was moved from a smaller park closer to downtown. At least one state official is growing uneasy about Alabama's new monuments bill - a measure that was designed to protect Confederate memorials but could end up banning new work on many government buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Censored 12 hr sheriff 1
the barn on hwy 78 May 2 mags ford 1
Navy Seal a Hero May 1 Veteran 1
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Apr 27 looking for hope 13
News Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10) Apr '17 Turner 2
Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes Apr '17 Precious Snow Flakes 1
News Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09) Jul '16 Sabanholic 9
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Oxford, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,786 • Total comments across all topics: 281,260,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC