Look Back ... to drill sergeants fading away, 1992
As the article tells us, James William Bonner, 23, of Oxford, got some unusual attention when his naval duty was interrupted by an attack of appendicitis in 1942. As the article tells us, James William Bonner, 23, of Oxford, got some unusual attention when his naval duty was interrupted by an attack of appendicitis in 1942.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the barn on hwy 78
|May 2
|mags ford
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May 1
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr 27
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr 15
|Turner
|2
|Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes
|Apr 6
|Precious Snow Flakes
|1
|Traitors Inside The Government
|Apr '17
|Traitors
|1
|Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09)
|Jul '16
|Sabanholic
|9
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC