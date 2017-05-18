Lenlock Center on block at property tax auction

Calhoun County Probate Judge Alice Martin looks over property to be auctioned off during a property tax auction in the Calhoun Country Commission chambers at the Calhoun County Administration building in Anniston. Calhoun County Probate Judge Alice Martin looks over property to be auctioned off during a property tax auction in the Calhoun Country Commission chambers at the Calhoun County Administration building in Anniston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.