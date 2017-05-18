Lenlock Center on block at property t...

Lenlock Center on block at property tax auction

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Anniston Star

Calhoun County Probate Judge Alice Martin looks over property to be auctioned off during a property tax auction in the Calhoun Country Commission chambers at the Calhoun County Administration building in Anniston. Calhoun County Probate Judge Alice Martin looks over property to be auctioned off during a property tax auction in the Calhoun Country Commission chambers at the Calhoun County Administration building in Anniston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the barn on hwy 78 May 2 mags ford 1
Navy Seal a Hero May 1 Veteran 1
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Apr 27 looking for hope 13
News Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10) Apr '17 Turner 2
Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes Apr '17 Precious Snow Flakes 1
Traitors Inside The Government Apr '17 Traitors 1
News Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09) Jul '16 Sabanholic 9
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Oxford, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,569 • Total comments across all topics: 281,110,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC