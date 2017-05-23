Heflin arrest five on drug charges Wednesday
Latoya Kelley, 33, of Huntsville charged with trafficking marijuana at 11:20 a.m. at mile marker 200 on Interstate I-20. A Heflin officer pulled over Kelley for a traffic violation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Censored
|18 hr
|sheriff
|1
|the barn on hwy 78
|May 2
|mags ford
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May 1
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr 27
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Turner
|2
|Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes
|Apr '17
|Precious Snow Flakes
|1
|Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09)
|Jul '16
|Sabanholic
|9
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC