Fresh from basketball courts, SIUE's ...

Fresh from basketball courts, SIUE's White captures OVC heptathlon

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: RiverBender.com

OXFORD, Ala. Just six weeks ago, Lauren White had finished the SIUE basketball season and began her quest to compete in the heptathlon at the Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Championships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the barn on hwy 78 May 2 mags ford 1
Navy Seal a Hero May 1 Veteran 1
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Apr 27 looking for hope 13
News Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10) Apr '17 Turner 2
Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes Apr '17 Precious Snow Flakes 1
Traitors Inside The Government Apr '17 Traitors 1
News Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09) Jul '16 Sabanholic 9
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Oxford, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,276 • Total comments across all topics: 281,128,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC