Developer says work to resume this month on second half of Oxford Commons
Update on the progress, or lack there of, at the Oxford Commons near I-20 and Leon Smith Parkway. Update on the progress, or lack there of, at the Oxford Commons near I-20 and Leon Smith Parkway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the barn on hwy 78
|May 2
|mags ford
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May 1
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr 27
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr 15
|Turner
|2
|Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes
|Apr 6
|Precious Snow Flakes
|1
|Traitors Inside The Government
|Apr '17
|Traitors
|1
|Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09)
|Jul '16
|Sabanholic
|9
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC