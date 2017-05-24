APSU Track Athletes Kaylnn Pitts, Cha...

APSU Track Athletes Kaylnn Pitts, Chancis Jones, Savannah Amato head to NCAA East Preliminary

With a potential trip to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at stake, three Austin Peay State University track and field standouts look to make history at the 2017 NCAA East Preliminary, Thursday, in Lexington, Kentucky. Sophomore pole vaulter Savannah Amato looks to get the Govs trip to the UK Outdoor Track and Field Complex started in style.

