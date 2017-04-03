Storms arrive before dawn with hail, ...

Storms arrive before dawn with hail, heavy rain followed by floods

Floodwaters course course over the grounds of Bible Baptist Church in Oxford on Wednesday morning. By 5:30 a.m., a storm moving northeast through Calhoun County had dumped hail on the two cities, some stones as large as golf balls, and heavy rain elsewhere.

