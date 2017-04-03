Storms arrive before dawn with hail, heavy rain followed by floods
Floodwaters course course over the grounds of Bible Baptist Church in Oxford on Wednesday morning. By 5:30 a.m., a storm moving northeast through Calhoun County had dumped hail on the two cities, some stones as large as golf balls, and heavy rain elsewhere.
