RMC hosts opening of Oxford Mediplex outpatient facility
Anniston's largest hospital wants more patients from the region and Thursday officially unveiled an $11 million Oxford facility expected to help reach that goal. Called the RMC Oxford Mediplex, the new facility, built by Regional Medical Center, offers primary care and state-of-the-art imaging outpatient services.
