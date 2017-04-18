Oxford merchants anticipate continued construction progress downtown
At The Main Olive, where one can buy chocolate-flavored balsamic vinegar, owner Morgan Acton feels certain he got downtown in time for the area's upswing. Acton and his wife, Jordan, opened their gourmet ingredient shop in December, and have spent days since selling a variety of olive oils, vinegars and pasta among the other Main Street merchants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr 15
|Turner
|2
|Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes
|Apr 6
|Precious Snow Flakes
|1
|Traitors Inside The Government
|Apr 3
|Traitors
|1
|Russia Is A Threat To Globalists
|Apr 1
|Russia is strong
|1
|How Google Tracks You
|Apr 1
|Google Tracks you
|1
|Boogers burn down bridge
|Apr 1
|Too Many Boogers
|1
|Martin or Lisa Dindlebeck.... (Mar '09)
|Mar 31
|Marlon
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC