Jacksonville moves forward with bond refinancing
The Jacksonville City Council gave Mayor Johnny Smith and city staff the authority to move forward with refinancing about $5.4 million in old bonds. Doing so should net the city about $275,000 to help pay for new capital projects, city officials say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes
|Apr 6
|Precious Snow Flakes
|1
|Traitors Inside The Government
|Apr 3
|Traitors
|1
|Russia Is A Threat To Globalists
|Apr 1
|Russia is strong
|1
|How Google Tracks You
|Apr 1
|Google Tracks you
|1
|Boogers burn down bridge
|Apr 1
|Too Many Boogers
|1
|Martin or Lisa Dindlebeck.... (Mar '09)
|Mar 31
|Marlon
|8
|Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09)
|Jul '16
|Sabanholic
|9
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC