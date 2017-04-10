Jacksonville moves forward with bond ...

Jacksonville moves forward with bond refinancing

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: Anniston Star

The Jacksonville City Council gave Mayor Johnny Smith and city staff the authority to move forward with refinancing about $5.4 million in old bonds. Doing so should net the city about $275,000 to help pay for new capital projects, city officials say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes Apr 6 Precious Snow Flakes 1
Traitors Inside The Government Apr 3 Traitors 1
Russia Is A Threat To Globalists Apr 1 Russia is strong 1
How Google Tracks You Apr 1 Google Tracks you 1
Boogers burn down bridge Apr 1 Too Many Boogers 1
Martin or Lisa Dindlebeck.... (Mar '09) Mar 31 Marlon 8
News Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09) Jul '16 Sabanholic 9
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Oxford, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,230 • Total comments across all topics: 280,294,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC