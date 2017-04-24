Detective aims to reunite people with items lost in Katrina
Imagine the surprise of a man who lost everything to Hurricane Katrina, and nearly 12 years later learned his class ring had been found. Chris Logan of Oxford, Alabama, lived in Pass Christian in 2005.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|3 hr
|looking for hope
|13
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr 15
|Turner
|2
|Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes
|Apr 6
|Precious Snow Flakes
|1
|Traitors Inside The Government
|Apr 3
|Traitors
|1
|Russia Is A Threat To Globalists
|Apr 1
|Russia is strong
|1
|How Google Tracks You
|Apr 1
|Google Tracks you
|1
|Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09)
|Jul '16
|Sabanholic
|9
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC