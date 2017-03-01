Trial delayed in tax battle against Lowe's
A Calhoun County judge has postponed a trial that had been set to start next week for a national retail chain's lawsuit to reduce its property taxes in Calhoun County. Ken Webb, an attorney representing the county in the case, said Wednesday that two pending motions would keep the lawsuit by home improvement chain Lowe's from going to trial Tuesday, as scheduled months ago.
