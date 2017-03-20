Residents tell Oxford council of bene...

Residents tell Oxford council of benefits, dangers of Sunday alcohol sales

Compared to one year ago, sales are down nearly 8 percent on Sundays at Mellow Mushroom just off interstate Exit 188, owner Terry Phillis said Thursday. He's convinced that's because it's illegal for him to sell beer or wine - alcohol of any kind - on the seventh day of the week.

