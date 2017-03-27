Oxford resident voices concerns about water service
A resident during the City Council's work session Tuesday night asked questions about a lawsuit against Oxford's water board and the qualifications of its members, after detailing the issues she's encountered with the utility. Vivian Soyster told the council's members that the water piped to her townhome near Oxford Lake is intermittently interrupted, and that she's had little luck learning why when she asks employees at Oxford Water Works & Sewer Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
