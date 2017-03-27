Oxford officials to hold hearing on d...

Oxford officials to hold hearing on downtown planning grant

Saturday Mar 25 Read more: Anniston Star

Oxford officials have set a Tuesday public hearing to discuss how a federal planning grant is being used to chart improvements to the city's downtown beyond an ongoing revitalization project there. Oxford Main Street director Rod Harris said the hearing will serve to inform residents how a $24,500 community development planning grant is being spent.

