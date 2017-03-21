Oxford officials eyeing change to downtown streets
The flow of traffic on two downtown streets could change with the end of a project aimed at revitalizing the area, according to an engineer's presentation Thursday at City Hall. Choccolocco and Snow streets could be made one-way roads to improve their intersection with Alabama 21, according to the proposal.
