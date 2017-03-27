Oxford man shot dead driving along Quintard in Anniston
Brandon McMassey, 37, was southbound on Quintard Avenue when shots were fired into the man's vehicle around 1:30 a.m., Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said by phone Saturday morning. McMassey was struck by the gunfire, turned right onto Sixth Street, Brown said, and then struck a power pole with his vehicle.
