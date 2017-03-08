Oxford High School theater troupe to ...

Oxford High School theater troupe to perform play on Freedom Riders Thursday

Monday Mar 6

Students of Oxford High School's drama class prepare for a play on the Freedom Riders due to be staged Thursday night at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. The cast and crew move a "bus" that will be featured in the play.

Read more at Anniston Star.

Oxford, AL

