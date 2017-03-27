History, other topics to be taught in...

History, other topics to be taught in Oxford seminars

Hunter Gentry sees digging into the past to uncover and record the lives of the earliest residents of what's now Oxford as both job and obsession. Tonight at the city's performing arts center Gentry is giving a presentation on the Snow and Simmons families, who between them owned much of the land that became the city's downtown.

